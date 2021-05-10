Vodafone Ghana Foundation climax 4-Kindred projects, commissions a computer lab for Ofankor M/A 3 JHS

Press Releases of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Vodafone Ghana Foundation

The Vodafone Ghana Foundation has climaxed its 4-Kindred projects with the commissioning of a Computer Laboratory for the Ofankor M/A 3 JHS pupils at Ofankor in the Greater Accra Region.



The Computer Laboratory project was the fourth and final of the Vodafone Kindred initiative to aid pupils of Ofankor M/A 3in the study of Information Communication Technology (ICT).



Speaking at the handing-over of the project to the school, Head of Vodafone Ghana Foundation Amaris Nana Perbi said it was gratifying to be able to complete these projects to help these communities.



“Vodafone Ghana Foundation came up with the Kindred Month initiative as part of its impactful journey to improve the livelihoods of individuals and communities across the country. Through this initiative, we have rehabilitated the Akyem Achiase Health Centre Labour Ward, in the Eastern Region; making it safer for pregnant women and health workers. We have furnished the Okorase Community Clinic, also in the Eastern Region, with clinical equipment and furniture.



Additionally, we have constructed and handed over an Information Communication Technology (ICT) lab to the Adaklu Ahunda Kpodzi Basic School in the Volta Region, to facilitate ICT teaching and learning in the community. Similarly, we have upgraded the computer lab at the Ofankor M/A 3 Primary and Junior High School (JHS), in the Greater Accra Region”.



“I also want to use this opportunity to appreciate the project leads Mr. Benjamin Fio, Bright Aheto, Carlos Asare- Okoh, and Mrs. Juliana Ametorwogo. I again thank the CEO’s Office and Human Resource function, the External and Legal Affairs and Corporate Business Unit functions, the Vodafone and Technology Business functions, and the DTCOPS and Finance functions for these amazing projects. I say thank you to all Vodafone staff volunteers and the district offices. My heartfelt gratitude also goes to the Chiefs and leaders of these communities for supporting these projects. Kindred Month has come to stay and we will launch 4 projects every year to support communities”, he added.



On her part, Headmistress of Ofankor M/A 3 Basic School, Mrs. Kate Osei Owusu Afriyie, thanked Vodafone Ghana Foundation for the kind gesture.



“When teaching computing, we had to draw the mouse, and the others on the board and the children had to imagine practicing what was being taught. This process made teaching ICT difficult and was time consuming. I believe this lab will make ICT teaching easier and less time consuming.



“Apart from the lab, they have also changed the black boards to white boards. And we are also very excited about their promise to paint the school to enable it to be a friendly environment for the children. We can’t thank Vodafone enough for what they have done for us. They have really done well.”







