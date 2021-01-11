Press Releases of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Vodafone Foundation donates PPE to Accra Regional Hospital during Christmas

Vodafone Ghana Foundation has donated PPEs to the Accra Regional Hospital

Vodafone Ghana Foundation has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Accra Regional Hospital as part of efforts to protect frontline health workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



The items, which were donated during the festive period, include sets of face shields, boxes of N95 face masks, surgical gloves, hand sanitisers and rubbing alcohol.



Speaking during the presentation, Amaris Nana Perbi, Vodafone Ghana Foundation Lead, said:



“We value the priceless role that our country's frontline health workers are playing in the fight against COVID-19. The donation is in line with the Foundation’s commitment to ensure that health workers will be safe during and after the festive season. We deemed it important to equip them with PPEs and essential medical supplies whilst celebrating them this Christmas season.”



According to him, the donation was made in keeping with the season of giving, to ensure medical staff who continued to work for the safety of the country are well protected.



Receiving the items on behalf of the facility, Deputy Director of Nursing Services at the Accra Regional Hospital, Juliet Amewu commended Vodafone Ghana Foundation for their support in the fight against COVID-19 in Ghana.



“As frontline health workers, we know the importance of PPEs, and we are very grateful to the Vodafone Foundation for supplying us with these essential items which will ensure that medical staff who continue to work within the festive season are well protected,” she said.



Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana, the Vodafone Ghana Foundation has donated PPEs and essential medical supplies to various health institutions including Ghana Medical Association, Ga East Municipal Hospital, Atua Government Hospital, Greater Kumasi Regional Hospital among others.



Vodafone also relaunched Healthline Medical Call Centre to help provide guidance and dispel the misinformation about COVID-19. Again, Vodafone’s Big Data initiative, which is in partnership with Ghana Statistical Services (GSS) and the Flowminder Foundation, helped the government understand people’s movements to help contain the virus. Furthermore, Vodafone’s e-learning platform (www.instantschools.vodafone.com.gh) provided free access to a wide range of educational materials for Ghanaian students.



