Vodafone Foundation climax three-phase Homecoming initiative at Eastern Regional Hospital

After almost 3 months of bringing relief to many patients who are in financial distress in some medical facilities nationwide, Vodafone Ghana Foundation has climaxed its three-phased Homecoming initiative at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.



At the launch of the 3rd and final phase of the Homecoming initiative saw a total of 101 patients discharged to reunite with their families. The number adds up to a total of 300 beneficiaries in this year’s Vodafone Homecoming Initiative.



Speaking during the third phase of the Southern Belt launch at the Eastern Regional Hospital, Head of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Amaris Nana A. Perbi, said, the exercise is significant to World Patience Day.



“It is gratifying for us that the many Ghanaians whose lives were transformed with Vodafone’s Homecoming and Healthline initiatives are back to their lives and livelihoods, contributing to the economic growth of the country. This final phase will ensure patients go home to celebrate the Founders day. What makes this day even more remarkable for us is the fact that we join many other countries who are members of the United Nations to celebrate ‘World Patients Safety Day’, today,” he said.



“Also, to ensure the sustainability of the project, all our beneficiaries will also receive new or renewed National Health Insurance Scheme cards as well as nose masks, face shields and hand sanitizers to be protected against the ongoing pandemic. Whilst selected patients will also be given seed capital to assist with their endeavours once they are discharged from the hospital”, he added.



Mr. Perbi said the 101 beneficiaries from the Southern Belt out of the total 300 nationwide beneficiaries, comprised eight patients from the LeKMA Hospital, and 30 from the Eastern Regional Hospital.



The rest were one patient from the St Joseph Hospital, Koforidua, 38 from Cape Coast Regional Hospital, eight from Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, 11 from Ho Teaching Hospital and five from the Jasikan District Hospital.



He said the discharges made were not particular in terms of gender, age, or medical condition, but simply aimed to touch as many lives in need.



He further commended the board of Vodafone Foundation and all who made the initiative successful. “We are glad to end this year’s Homecoming initiative with over 300 lives touched. We know these are not just numbers, but lives restored, livelihoods rekindled and families brought back together and we are all grateful to all of us, the Vodafone Ghana Foundation Board, our partner hospitals, social workers etc, who have contributed to making this possible”.



For his part, Clinical Director at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua, Dr. Foster Amponsah-Manu expressed appreciation to Vodafone Ghana Foundation.



“With this exercise, Vodafone Ghana Foundation has come to relief both the hospital and the patients of a great bill. Some of these patients have been here for a long time awaiting how they can clear the bills. That is why we feel this is a commendable exercise. I want to say a big thank you to Vodafone Ghana. And we will appeal to Vodafone Ghana that they continue with this exercise as many people cannot afford hospital bills. I am also encouraging patients to get insured as it takes away some of the burden off hospital bills”.



Earlier, Mr Samuel Kumah, a 52-year old man and a beneficiary said: “I had a sore on my testicles and it was gradually getting swollen, so I had to undergo a surgery to correct it. After the surgery, though I have been discharged, I have been in the hospital for an additional six months because I haven’t been able to settle my bills.



“With this support, I can’t wait to visit my mother at home and visit my friends to share the good news with them. Vodafone Ghana Foundation would never be forgotten by my family,” he added.



Vodafone Homecoming is an annual charity activity of Vodafone Ghana Foundation. Since its inception in 2011, the initiative has helped to pay the medical bills and other auxiliary medical costs for some vulnerable patients. Unlike other years, the 2020 edition was rolled out in 3 phases across the northern, middle and southern belts respectively between July and September.





