Press Releases of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Vodafone Customers enjoy free on-net calls all day on Valentine's Day

Pushpinder Gujral, Director of Consumer Business Unit

In a gesture of love and heartfelt appreciation, Vodafone Ghana offered its cherished customers free on-net calls on Valentine’s Day. All customers of the Telco thus enjoyeded free and unrestricted calls to Vodafone numbers throughout the day on Sunday, February 14th.



Pushpinder Gujral, Director of Consumer Business Unit (CBU) at Vodafone explained that this gesture underscores the company’s appreciation and enduring passion for customers.



He further stated that having distinguished itself as the network that truly cares about its customers and society at large, it was only befitting that Vodafone should share such a thoughtful token of love with its loyal and supportive customers to mark the global celebration of love.



Further expounding on the rationale for the Valentine’s Day offer, Pushpinder averred, “This year Valentine’s Day occurred at a rather unusual time. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to prevent the spread, many people did not have the opportunity to meet and express affection to their loved ones; the usual dates, face-to-face meetings, parties, get-togethers and physical exchange or delivery of gifts mostly did not take place. Yet as we all know love is all about connection, and fortunately that is what we do best at Vodafone; connecting people. That is why on Valentine’s Day, we gave our customers FREE unlimited calls to Vodafone numbers all day to enable them get in touch with the special people in their lives to express their love and appreciation to them.”



On behalf of Vodafone Ghana, Pushpinder wished all customers a Happy Valentine’s day and urged them to stay safe and continue obeying all COVID-19 protocols.