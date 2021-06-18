Vodafone Cash launches international money transfers with WorldRemit

Press Releases of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Vodafone Ghana’s mobile financial services, Vodafone Cash has partnered with global cross-border payments company WorldRemit to enable its customers to receive international money transfers straight to their mobile money accounts without any charges.



The service allows Vodafone Cash customers to seamlessly receive international money transfers from their family and friends in the UK, Canada, Australia, the USA, and others. This partnership between two global brands eliminates the stress, risks, long queues and other challenges associated with visiting agents to access remittances from overseas.



WorldRemit users can send money from over 50 countries, including the UK and the USA, to more than 130 destinations. Depending on their location, customers can choose from multiple payout methods including bank deposits, mobile wallets, cash pick up and mobile airtime top-up.



Speaking at the launch, Martison Obeng-Agyei, Head of Vodafone Cash at Vodafone Ghana, said:



“Our partnership with WorldRemit is part of measures to curtail financial barriers by using technology and innovation. The stress joining long queues to receive money from family and friends abroad can now be avoided by using Vodafone Cash. We have over the years provided a robust mobile money platform that allows our subscribers to simply and securely make transactions through Vodafone Cash. We are very proud to be at the forefront of innovative technologies and partnerships which make our customers' lives easier.”



Country Director for Ghana at WorldRemit, Gbenga Okejimi, expressed his enthusiasm in collaborating with Vodafone Cash. He said:



“We’re delighted to broaden our partnership with such a reputable brand and payout network as Vodafone to offer a reliable payout service. Ensuring our customers are able to transfer money to family and friends back home conveniently, safely and as quickly as possible is why we exist. We’re confident that this partnership in Ghana will give our customers more flexibility and options to receive support from their loved ones abroad.”