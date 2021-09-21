Vocational training skills is right antidote to unemployment challenges - Dr Fred Asamoah

Business News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: Kay Agbenyega, Contributor

The acting Director-General of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), Dr Fred Asamoah has urged graduates to contribute to the government’s effort by creating more jobs.



He said Unemployment is for those without skills and knowledge.



He added that the acquisition of professional qualifications in vocational training like hairdressers and beauticians’ skills is the right antidote to solving the unemployment challenges in the 21st-century world of work.



The Deputy General Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU) Ghana, Mr Emmanuel Benimah is calling on the government to extend its flagship free Senior High School policy to cover training of youth in acquiring employable skills to solve the unemployment menace in the country.



With the advent of the free SHS, more and more youth are coming out of secondary schools to acquire tertiary education and training. It is clear that the universities alone cannot absorb all these students being churned out by the secondary schools. A practical area for the government to support is a programme like vocational and technical where the youth could acquire employable skills.



He made the comment at the 17th graduation of the Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association (GHABA) where some 126 youth graduated in cosmetology and hairdressing after training between two to three years.



Mr Benimah explained that most of the beneficiaries of the FSHS policy who end up at vocational and technical institutions are unable to pay for their training cost.



He said Government after government all over the world have had to grapple with the challenges of unemployment in their countries and all of them, invariably, come to the finite realization that the solution lies in the training of youth in vocational and technical skills”. Mr. Benimah said.



The Greater Accra regional president of the Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association (GHABA), Madam Bernice Asantewa Asantey tasked the graduates to aspire to greater achievements in the beauty and cosmetology industry by continuous education and upgrade their skills to meet current trends.



She also called on the government to support GHABA in training the youth in acquiring professional skills in vocational and technical skills like hairdressing and cosmetology.



In all, a total of 126 youth graduated in hairdressing and cosmetology from 10 zones within the Greater Accra region.