Press Releases of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Vlisco Ghana

Vlisco and Eugene d’Wise team up to produce exclusive Luxury Capsule Collection

Vlisco Capsule Collection by Eugene d’Wise and Vlisco

Vlisco Capsule Collection is back at the flagship store at Accra Mall.



The African print manufacturer, Vlisco, and the sensational indigenous fashion designer, Eugene d’Wise, today unveiled a new dynamic season collection at the Vlisco store at Accra Mall.



This collaboration follows similar partnerships with other designers since 2016.



This collection, dubbed “Eugene d’Wise for Vlisco Capsule Collection” by Eugene d’Wise is a good expression of the latest Vlisco Collection.

“As a brand, we believe in innovation that is why we collaborated with Eugene d’Wise.



He is very creative and pays attention to details. He is simply good”, said Stephen Badu, Marketing Director for Vlisco Ghana.



"This collection is called "de LUXE". And they are a bit of SusuBiribi Collection I recently released.



They're inspired on timeless pieces with rich sophistication, effortless and elegant shapes and sizes translated with quality pieces of Vlisco to give clients and potential ones a new twist" said Asare Okai Samuel Eugene, owner and Creative Director of Eugene d'Wise.



Customers can choose from ten exclusive styles featuring Eugene d’Wise’s

signature and works. These styles will certainly add some uniqueness to the wardrobe of any fashion lover.



This will be on display at the Vlisco store from now till end of April 2021.











