Vlisco Ghana MD encourages youth to embrace challenges

Business News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: GNA

Ms Fatoumata Doro, the Managing Director of Vlisco Ghana, has charged Ghanaian youth to embrace challenges as part of life in their career and leadership journey.



She recounted her youthful days of hardship, which did not make her give up, rather, motivated her to embrace such difficulties, making her get to the top.



She said: “I used soap to brush my teeth but grew up in love, having a strong intention, none of the toils I went through during those times were seen as challenges or failures.”



Ms Doro added that: “I saw it [the toils] to be life redirecting me from my days in Europe to my comeback to Senegal after my family had relocated, I have always embraced challenges,” she added.



She said this at a forum organised by the Emerging Public Leaders (EPL) of Ghana. The forum makes seasoned Ghanaian leaders share their experiences with the youth as they nurture their leadership career.



The participants were fellows who were being nurtured to be leaders had all cohorts of the EPL Ghana programme from various Government ministries in Accra.



The MD explained that with the growing population across the world, it would require the youth to be smart in various aspects of their lives.



She, advised the youth, saying: “Find your uniqueness and work on it until you become a luxury. Whatever you get, take it for a start, do it so well that people will talk about you as being unique in what you do.”



Ms Doro urged the youth to have a purpose, a life plan, distinctiveness, and intentions, noting that it would help them achieve the goals they set for themselves in life.



Madam Yawa Hansen Quao, the Executive Director of Emerging Public Leaders, commended the fellows to the strides they had been making in their various units and encouraged them to do more in their respective fields of endeavour.



She said that: “EPL is grateful to all fellows of the programme so far for putting to use the very morals that were imbibed in them during their learning process.”



Launched in 2018, Emerging Public Leaders of Ghana (EPL Ghana) is a two-year fellowship that equips high-achieving university graduates of Ghanaian nationality with transferable leadership skills to effect change in the public sector and beyond.



In partnership with the National Service Scheme (NSS), completion of the first year of the EPL Ghana fellowship also fulfills the mandatory National Service requirement.