Visitors have reduced from 2,000 to 500 per month due to coronavirus - Nzulenzu Tourist site Manager

Business News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The manager of the Nzulenzu Tourist site in the Western Region, Frank Ezo Blay, has revealed that the number of visitors to the place has reduced drastically from 2,000 to 500 in a month due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



According to him, a majority of persons who were visiting the place before Covid-19 struck were foreigners who came in their numbers to spend a day or more on the “city on the river”.



“The number of people who visit Nzulenzu has reduced drastically. This is especially with our foreign tourists. If you look at Nzulenzu, majority of our tourists are foreigners. Before the Covid-19, we were doing more than 2,000 visitors both local and foreign tourists in a month. But when the Covid-19 struck, we have not been able to do even half of this number. It is even below 500 tourists in a month. So, we are really struggling.”



Speaking to Connect FM at the site, Mr. Ezo Blay explained that currently, the site is relying on local visitations to keep the place active.



“Because of the travel restrictions, we don’t get foreign tourists. What we get now is Ghanaians. So, what we are doing is to step up awareness within the local setup. And this is vigorously ongoing. Currently, we are seeing some increase in that area but with the foreign tourists, it is reducing.”



He lamented that one of their biggest challenges is the canal stretching from the main office to where the canal enters the river leading to the Nzulenzu village.



“Fortunately for you, you came during the rainy season and that the canal is full. So, they just load you at the reception area. In the dry season, you walk not less than 20 minutes before you can board a boat. And this has been a major problem because most of the tourists when they come and they walk… they return and do not come back.”



Mr. Ezo Blay, therefore, appealed to the government to dredge the canal, stressing that “when the canal is dredged, we will get water all year round and that will facilitate and improve our work a lot”.