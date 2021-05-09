Visionary Patricia Ofori Atta of Jospong Group grabs top award from GIJ

Press Releases of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: Francis Kwai Yeboah, Contributor

Ms Patricia Ofori Atta, hard-working staff of the Jospong Group of Companies has been adjudged the Best Student in Media Management at the 4th Session of the 14th congregation of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ)



Ms Ofori Atta over the weekend attained a Master of Arts on Friday 7th May 2021 at their Dzorwulu campus in Accra. The affable, astute and humble staff of the Jospong Group has proven to be on top of her job by winning the best student award in her class.



"I must say determination and Hardwork were my driving force throughout this journey. One important motto I have always adapted in life is 'Never to stop when the going gets tough, failure and obstacle are only meant to hoist us to the next level.' You can never go back in time when you make a mistake or fail; you can only learn and be conscious of never repeating the same mistake," she said.



She added that it was not easy at first. "Especially, combining motherhood, work and School. I must say the multitasking was profound, there were times I had to take my child to school, submit an assignment and attend to some meetings at work all in a limited space of time. Nevertheless, I was able to overcome all the challenges by prioritizing these significant tasks," she reiterated.



Furthermore, she emphasized that what worked to her favour is the ability to devise a means of breaking down all the important tasks into small tasks; and began tackling each one of them head-on, according to their level of priority.



"I would like to dedicate this huge achievement to my family for their unwavering prayers and encouragement. I would also like to dedicate this award to my colleagues at work and to my Bosses (Director of Communications- Madam Emma Osei Duah and Head of Communications – Madam Sophia Lisa); and especially to our Executive Chairman (Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyapong) for their unending advice, support and for always pushing me to become the best version of myself," she thankfully expressed.







Touchin on her next plan for life, she indicated that her next plan is to pursue the next high step on the academic ladder, thus pursuing a PhD in Media Management.



"My role model has always been the former First Lady of the United State of America - Michelle Obama, and I aim to go high as she did," she concluded.