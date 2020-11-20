Press Releases of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: Visa/ Standard Chartered

Visa and Standard Chartered Ghana make the digital life more exciting with 360 rewards on online transactions

Visa and Standard Chartered Ghana are giving the opportunity to win exciting rewards

Visa and Standard Chartered Ghana through their Safe is Smart campaign, are giving the public and clients of Standard Chartered Bank an opportunity to win exciting rewards as they use their Visa Debit and Credit cards.



In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, e-commerce demand has risen exponentially and the Safe is Smart campaign demonstrates the commitment of the two companies to provide greater convenience to business and individuals during and after the pandemic.



Through the campaign, consumers earn points for payment made with their SCB Visa Debit and Credit cards, or through the SC Mobile app, while performing e-commerce transactions such as online grocery shopping, daily essentials, special treats, as well as e-learning subscriptions.



Subsequently, points earned from these transactions could be redeemed for rewards including flights, hotels, shopping, and car hire.



To get started, all one must do is to sign up or register on the Standard Chartered Bank 360 rewards portal at rewards.sc.com.gh. New customers can also enjoy these benefits by conveniently opening an account via the SC Mobile App.



With the SC Mobile app, you can request a Visa Debit card to be delivered at your doorstep and start earning your 360 rewards.



Safe is Smart!



Watch the Safe is Smart Video Here!

