Visa and Standard Chartered Bank launch “Safe is Smart’ campaign to promote the adoption of e-commerce in Ghana

Visa and Standard Chartered Bank have today launched a nationwide campaign to educate and promote the adoption of e-commerce in Ghana through secure and seamless payment solutions offered by the Bank.



The ‘Safe is Smart’ campaign seeks to sensitize and encourage the public and clients of Standard Chartered to adopt e-commerce with their Visa debit or credit cards and the SC Mobile App, solutions that are not only safe but enjoyable to use.



In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, e-commerce demand has risen exponentially and the Safe is Smart campaign demonstrates the commitment of the two companies to provide greater convenience to business and individuals during and after the pandemic.



Bossman Kwapong, Head, Products and Segments, Retail Banking at Standard Chartered Bank, said that the Bank is always looking for ways to live up to its brand promise ‘Here for Good’ and will continue to trail blaze digital revolution in the banking industry by providing the best digital lifestyle for its clients.



He noted that, “To the Bank, payments represent the life force of Ghana’s economy and we have collaborated with Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, to continue delivering increasingly convenient and seamless payment capabilities through our fully digital bank on mobile - SC Mobile App.



This campaign is timely because our clients will get to know the safe and smart ways of transacting through Standard Chartered during and beyond COVID-19”.



Commenting on the partnership, Adoma Peprah, the Country Manager for Visa, indicated that “Visa remains committed to delivering safe, secure and reliable payment solutions that meet the needs of merchants and their customers.



We hope that this campaign will help the public learn how to fully harness the potential of e-commerce.”



Through this partnership, customers anywhere anytime will benefit from the ability to use their Standard Chartered Visa cards or the SC Mobile App to make online purchase and payment for their e-learning subscriptions to keep the children active at home, daily essentials, grocery shopping, weekend date nights, special treats and any other essential payment.



“In addition to the safe and secure online payments, our customers can simply start earning points on very payment made using the card by registering on the 360 rewards portal on the SC Mobile App”, added Mr. Kwapong.



According to a new “Global Shopping Index” report published by Salesforce, the number of unique digital shoppers rose 40% year-on-year. Digital shoppers drove 20% revenue growth compared to 12% in 2019.



A 2018 Global Payments Report by McKinsey & Company, e-payment volumes exceeded $3 trillion in 2017 and will more than double by 2022.



“We recognize that the impact of COVID-19 continues to reshape much of our daily lives so we’re working with our partners to ensure that our capabilities are made widely available and updated specifically to help meet today’s challenges. We will do this not only during the challenging period but more so as our world gets moving again”, noted Adoma.

