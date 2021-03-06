Press Releases of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: Paul Seneadza

Virtual Training of national trainers for 2021 Population and Housing Census commences

Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, Government Statistician and Chief Census Officer

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has commenced a live virtual training of almost 1,800 prospective National Trainers ahead of the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC).



The training started on Monday 1st March with a virtual opening ceremony and a baseline assessment and is scheduled to last until the end of March 2021.



This training is the second phase of the three-phase training strategy adopted for Trainers for the 2021 PHC. The training strategy for the 2021 PHC was revised to incorporate virtual training to complement the traditional face to face approach.



The purpose of this change was to make the training more effective by introducing sustained engagements with trainees over a longer period. The hybrid approach to training is one of the many digital innovations being adopted by the 2021 PHC.



This second phase follows a three-month self-learning phase where prospective Trainers were enrolled into 17 virtual classrooms and provided training materials to study at their convenience. They were also required to complete review quizzes and participate in interim assessments to monitor their progress.



Master Trainers, who completed their training at the end of 2020 are the facilitators for this training. Three Master Trainers have been assigned to each of the 36 virtual classes.



Speaking in a pre-recorded virtual address to the National Trainers, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, the Government Statistician and Chief Census Officer thanked prospective National Trainers for their interest in the 2021 PHC, updated them on the status of census implementation and highlighted some of the relevant innovations of the 2021 PHC meant to achieve complete coverage and quality data. He ended his address by wishing them all a fruitful engagement.