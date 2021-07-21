Video Flashback: NDC failed to address banking crisis during tenure - Danquah Institute

Business News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Richard Ahiagba, last year accused the National Democratic Congress of failing to address the banking sector crisis while it was in office.



Ahiagba speaking at a press briefing on July 21, 2020, accused the NDC of deliberately spreading false information to suggest that the Institute and some persons associated with it were involved in a ploy to collapse some banks in Ghana.



He was reacting to a video on social media which contained a male voice detailing how some of the indigenous Ghanaian banks were "deliberately" collapsed amid the banking sector clean up.



But the former Danquah Institute Executive Director described the assertions as falsehood and must be treated with contempt.



Watch the video below as first published by GhanaWeb in July 2020:



