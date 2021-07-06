Vice-President to open 5th Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference

Business News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will on July 27, 2021, open the 5th Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference (GITFiC).



The conference will be on the theme: "Facilitating Trade and Trade-Finance in AfCFTA; The Role of the Financial Services Sector" with the sub-theme: "Creating an Enabling Macroeconomic Environment in AfCFTA; The Role of the Central Banks in Africa."



Mr Albert M. Muchanga, African Union Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Mining, will deliver a Special Address on behalf of the African Union.



A statement issued in Accra by Mr. Selasi Koffi Ackom, Chief Executive Officer, GITFiC, said the 5th Conference would discuss everything within the Pan-African Payment and Settlement Systems.



It said some of the concerns were Cross Border Payment, Single Currency and issues of delay, Block Chain Technology, Digital Currency, Currency Convertibility aside the US Dollar, Monetary Policy/Price Levels, Financial Sector Regulation and Reforms amongst a tall list of other important measures.



The statement said due to the COVID-19 safety protocols currently in place, the conference would only admit 200 participants.



Targeted audiences are Banks, Insurance Practitioners and Insurance Companies, Savings and Loans Companies, Micro-Finance Institutions, Finance Houses, Leasing Companies, Finance & Leasing Companies and Mortgage Finance Companies.



The rest are: Representative Offices in Ghana, Remittance Companies, Financial NGOs, Forex Bureau Companies, Rural and Community Banks, Micro Credit and Loans Schemes, Accountants and Accounting Firms, Chief Finance Officers, Finance Directors& Finance Officers, Trade Finance Firms, Multimodal Logistic Firms, Legal Firms and Legal Practitioners



It said the media would need a special accreditation to cover the conference.