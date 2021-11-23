Vice President Bawumia opens Ghana Digital Innovation Week

Business News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

A one-week programme bringing together pace-setters and stakeholders in the digitization ecosystem has been launched in Accra by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



The ‘Ghana Digital Innovation Week” is designed to bring together entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, university faculties, venture capitalists, as well as other technical service providers such as accountants, designers, contract manufacturers and providers of skills training and professional development to provide a common platform for practical conversations on turning innovative ideas into useful reality to address societal problems.



Under the auspices of the Office of the Vice President, Government, through the Ministries of Communication and Digitalization (MCD) and Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI) also engaged at the highest levels, the governments of Israel, Germany and Rwanda, known for their innovative prowess, to help provide technical assistance.



Commending the organisers for the “excellent collaborative work done”, Vice President Bawumia said it was imperative that all stakeholders “talk to each other” as the nation strives towards achieving a digital economy fit for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



“For far too long, things have been happening a in ‘silo-like’ environment in the digital innovation space. It is important that all key stakeholders are brought together, in a common space, to have frank conversations and cross-fertilize each other.



“This Ghana Digital Innovation Week will serve as a platform to discuss and define a common national vision that drives Ghana’s digital innovation agenda, generates wide interest, and prompts concrete actions in the polivy, legislative, regulatory spaces and the needed infrastructure.



“Furthermore, let us use the opportunity of this conversation to highlight our nation’s achievements in the digital innovation ecosystem and lead the conversation on how best Ghana can position itself to drive its development agenda through inclusive and collaborative stakeholder participation in this ecosystem.



“It is only through an open, inclusive and participatory process, where the voices of all can be heard, that we can craft Ghana’s digital future and unleash the true potential that innovation holds,” he urged.



While outlining some of the deleterious effects of Covid 19, Dr Bawumia maintained that technology provides one of the surest ways of recovering from the pandemic through accelerated and inclusive development.



“To rebuild our post-pandemic economy, there is an urgent need of investing in innovative technology to leapfrog the obstacles to inclusive development. There is perhaps no more important development revolution facing us now than the fast-approaching digitization and leveraging of technology to develop our country, Ghana.”



Cross-border cooperation, he emphasised, is key.



“To achieve this inclusive and accelerated development, all stakeholders must work together in order to grow Ghana and African countries’ innovation ecosystems.



“Tapping on the experience, expertise and networks of all countries, particularly our Pan-African brothers and sisters, will not only offer us a wealth of lessons and insights, but will also help us build effective collaborative innovation ecosystems.



“Innovation sees no boundaries. But for us to explore its full potential, we must join hands within our local ecosystems in Africa and elsewhere to strengthen our foundations accelerate innovations.”