Venture into entrepreneurship – Mahama urges students

Business News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC claims unemployment is in an emergency state



Mahama says next NDC administration will reduce unemployment



Students urged to identify business opportunities in society



Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged students to strive to take initiatives in establishing businesses as the unemployment situation in the country is creating a crisis.



In a speech read on his behalf by Professor Joshua Alabi during the SRC Week celebrations of the University of Development Studies (Tamale), the 2020 flagbearer of the NDC noted that entrepreneurship concerned itself with the product offering after identifying a gap in the market.



He tasked the students to be on the lookout for things people need in society and come up with a business offer solution to it.



“Start looking around you, identify things you think someone must do and think about solutions to those things. Think also about things that you think must change and create solutions to those things. The solutions to the problems around you is the beginning of entrepreneurship,” Mahama said.



He further advised the students to focus on learning how to manage their cash inflows once they establish a business while additionally learning to market it in order to remain sustainable.



While describing the current unemployment challenges as being in an ‘emergency state’, John Mahama pledged that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration will tackle the worsening unemployment situation in the country head-on upon the assumption of power.



“We are aware that today unemployment has become acute in Ghana and it is in an emergency state. We promise you that the next NDC government would rescue the youth unemployment crisis in Ghana and reduce it to the barest minimum.



“There are people, once you float an idea, their immediate response is ‘it is not possible, it can’t be done’.



“This is where the challenge is. Make sure your idea is very realistic then you go ahead to execute it not to prove them wrong but to make a difference. Encourage yourselves, listen to each other, form groups and you would make it,” he said.