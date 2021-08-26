Vehicle registrations increase by 33.9% in May 2021 – Bank of Ghana report

Business News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vehicle registrations in Ghana have improved significantly by 33.6 percent in May 2021, the Bank of Ghana has revealed.



In its recent Monetary Policy Report for July 2021, the central bank said vehicle registrations registered by the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority moved up to 21,389 for the period from an earlier 16,007 vehicles registered during the corresponding period of 2020.



Cumulatively, the central bank data said vehicles registered by the DLVA within the first five months of 2021 also rose by 43.1 percent to 140,082.



On international passenger arrivals at the airport, Ghana recorded a surge in May 2021 to 43,376 compared with 775 in May 2020 as a result of coronavirus-induced lockdowns set in place at the time.



“On a month-on-month basis, passenger arrivals increased by 17.2 percent. The sharp year-on-year increase reflected some base-drift effects as well as the easing of travel restrictions over the review period However, for the first five months of 2021, there were 179,345 passenger arrivals compared with 212,463 for the corresponding period in 2020, indicating a 15.6 percent decline,” the statement read in part.



