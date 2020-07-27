Business News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Vegetable farmers asked to form groups

The Executive Director of Abibiman Sankofa Cultural Movement (ASCUM) has stressed the need for farmers to see the advantage and potential in forming groups, to help market their produce and gain control over market prices.



He stated that vegetable farmers whose produce perish early, have to form groups in their communities to help solve such problems facing them.



Mr. Freeman Madji explained that the formation of the groups would go a long way towards enhancing productivity.



The Director was addressing a meeting of 15 vegetable growers who are members of ASCUM at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region, on how to get market for the produce of member-farmers.



The Movement has more than 250 members operating from three districts in the Eastern Region and has about 70 percent of women being members.



He said plans were far advanced to establish a training centre for the members and that, "strengthening farmers' groupings in urban vegetable production system", was one of the ways of solving the Movement's marketing problems.

