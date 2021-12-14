Veep to launch Ghana TVET service today

Business News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: thebftonline.com

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is set to launch the ‘Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training Service’ (Ghana TVET Service) today.



The event which comes off at the Accra Technical Training Center is being held under the theme “Stirring Ghana’s industrialization drive through skill acquisition for national development.”



This initiative is expected to help revamp and mainstream technical and vocational education training in the country.



This is against the background that, over the years, the TVET sector has faced many challenges. However, as a vital engine to the country’s industrialization agenda, the government has said it is committed to ensuring that citizens have the practical skills necessary for success.



"With initiatives such as One District, One Factory, we’re helping to build an educated, skilled, confident society ready for the modern workplace," according to the Ministry of Education (MoE).



The government believes that TVET is key to the country’s industrialization agenda as it provides the manpower for practical skills necessary for its industrial drive, as exemplified by its One District, One Factory initiative.