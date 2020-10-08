Business News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: Eye on Port

Veep promises soft loans for fisher folk and modern cold stores at Tema Fishing Harbour

Vice President Dr. Bawumia, others at the event

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured fisher folks at the Tema Fishing Harbour that government will be constructing modern cold store facilities for them to aid in storage of their fishes under good hygienic conditions.



Addressing fisher folks at the Tema fishing harbor as part of his tour to Tema, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia disclosed that government will also make available to the fisher folks some soft loans to support their businesses.



He said government has instructed the three development authorities, Northern, Middle Belt and Coastal Development Authorities to set aside portions of their budgets to be given out as soft loans to fisher folks and traders.



According to the Vice President, the premix distribution to fishermen have been significantly improved which has ensured that there is no shortage of the product.



Dr. Bawumia also indicated that government is constructing fishing landing sites across the coastal belts to improve the livelihoods of fisher folks as well as create jobs.



The Deputy Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Titus-Glover assured the fisher folks that government will continue to support them in diverse ways to make their business flourish.

