Vea irrigation farmers 'cry' for fertilizers

Business News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Upper East



Vea irrigation site is one of the leading irritation centres in the Upper East Region with hardworking farmers.



However, the activities of these farmers are impeded by certain challenges. The lack of fertilizers is a prominent challenge.



Some of them spoke to GhanaWeb's Upper East Regional Correspondent, Sarah Dubure.



A farmer, Mr. Desmond Aneribabuno, indicated that fertilizer was overly costly; hence appealed to the government and benevolent bodies to step in and support.



"As at now, the farming is not easy. Fertilizer is too costly. So we need support from the government and NGOs".



He added that farming without the application of fertilizer meant that one would not get any yield from the farm.



"So if you farm and you do not get fertilizer, it means you will not get anything from the farm". He indicated.



He also revealed that the youth were very interested in farming, but the thought of the struggle in getting fertilizers scared them.



Mr Samuel Asamane complained that fertilizers and chemicals had become so expensive for them to afford.



" Fertilizer is so expensive that we the poor cannot afford, and 6he chemicals that we use to apply are so expensive in such a way that we can't afford to buy".



Mr. Asamane, therefore, appealed for support, so that they would be able to work effectively.



He noted that when given the needed support, in these hard times of food shortage, they would be able to help others with food.



"We are asking for anybody who can help us, so that when the food comes, the way we are suffering this year, it will help us to get more food. So that when the food comes plenty, we the poor, we won't suffer. We can even help those who are also suffering like us," He added.



A leafy vegetable farmer, Mr Thomas Abasa, indicated that fertilizer was scarce and expensive at the same time.



He explained that anytime it was due for them to apply fertilizers on their farms, they never had any to buy.



"The time that the vegetables will need you to apply the fertilizers, even if you have the money, you won't get them to buy. That is a big challenge we are facing," he pointed.



Mr. Abasa appealed to the government to subsidize fertilizers for them during the dry season so that they would be able to grow more food.