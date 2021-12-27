VRA reiterates plans to redesign Akosombo into technological hub

Business News of Monday, 27 December 2021

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has announced the introduction of an electronic vehicle to Akosombo to redesign the area into a technological hub under its smart city project in line with its digitalization agenda.



Engineer Frank Akligo who announced this on behalf of the Chief Executive of the VRA, Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, said the smart city concept will empower the area into a modern community center of technology to a broad repositioning and digitalization agenda of VRA.



This, he indicated, would help in “changing landscape of power generation” to make it technologically and digitally efficient. Thus the introduction of “electric buses, vehicles and other high-tech initiatives”.



He was speaking at the VRA’s thanksgiving service held at its club house in Akuse in the Lower Manya Krobo municipality of the Eastern Region, to climax the power generator’s 60th anniversary celebration.



Stressing on the significance of making the smart city concept competitive in digitalization, he noted, “From next year we will fully embrace digitalization which will be the major enabler of our business as we prepare ourselves for the advent of the internet of change and artificial intelligence.”



“We recognize that digitalization will compel us to be more efficient and therefore remain competitive. We also see a future in the smart city concept which is why have earmark Akosombo for that project to make the township a technology hub” Ing. Frank added.



The quest to introduce the initiative, VRA admitted is in line with its leadership in the climate change agenda to help reduce carbon emissions as per the Paris Agreement COP 26, which was recently held in Glasgow, Scotland.



To ensure its significance, he reiterated that it would facilitate the integration of this variable sources of energy with conversational generation sources to deliver a cleaner energy rates for a more efficient operation and effective monitoring and maintenance of their generation access.



On the part of technology, he assured of management’s support in seeking to diversify and expand its operation to adopt clean, cost efficient sources of energy such as solar, wind and biomass.



To achieve that, he called on the general public to continue their contributions towards enhancing productivity and cost production because management of VRA will not relent in taking proactive measures to mitigate the negative effect of any business processes that would not be of benefit to the authority.



Mr. Akligo used the opportunity to urge its staffs to take advantage of the Christmas break to reflect on the challenges encountered this year and return with a desire to do better in the coming years.