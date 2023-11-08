VRA engineers the best – Ing. Kwabena Bempong

Business News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

President of the Ghana Institution of Engineering, Ing. Kwabena Bempong has praised what he describes as the good engineering decisions that the Volta River Authority (VRA) made to balance preserving the integrity of the dam and preventing the loss of lives in the recently ended controlled spilling of the Akosombo dam.



He praised the Authority at the recent dialogue held between the Ghana Institution of Engineering and VRA. Ing Kwabena Bempong emphasized the relevance of this dialogue between VRA and GHIE, "this is to ensure that we speak and act with facts and data and not say things we don’t know or understand."



Ing. Dr Kwame Boakye, a past president of the Ghana Institution of Engineering, remarked, “We have a fantastic engineering group and it is important for all of us to go out and reassure the nation that engineering worked!’…..‘we have some of the best engineering minds in the world.”



Solomon Oppong-Twumasi, a High Court Judge, spoke highly of the work that VRA had done. ‘ I’ve been so impressed with the work VRA has done within this short period. When I was sitting here , I thought because I have no engineering background that was why I was so impressed, but when I looked round and I saw the faces of the people gathered here then I realised that ‘Ghana ye wo adze oye.’’



The Chief Executive of VRA at the program reassured the public once again that "I really mean it,we will put all our resources together, whatever we have to do, to get people back to where they were before."



The Volta River Authority (VRA) made a presentation to over 300 engineers and associates at the Engineering Centre, Ghana Institution of Engineering.



The presentation was on the Authority’s preparedness as well as rationale for the recently ended controlled spill of the Akosombo Dam.



In addition, VRA also showed the relief projects it had undertaken in addition to the support it had given to NADMO for the affected communities.



