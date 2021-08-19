VIDEO FLASHBACK: Govt to spend GH¢50m annually to support women in entrepreneurship - Dr Awal

Business News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 2020, a former minister for Business Development, Mohammed Awal said the Akufo-Addo government will every year increase the loan granted to support women in entrepreneurship to GH¢50 million.



The minister underscored that the funds was vital to assist women in entrepreneurship to achieve huge targets especially when it comes to production.



“From next year government will spend GH¢50 million every year to support women in entrepreneurship and the Akufo-Addo government is very confident in doing that”



