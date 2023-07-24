Using T-bills for long-term debt financing a disaster waiting to happen – Joe Jackson

Business News of Monday, 24 July 2023

The Director of Operations at Dalex Finance has emphasized the downsides of the usage of treasury bills to finance the country’s debts.



According to him, using treasury bills; a short-term debt instrument to finance long-term debts is a recipe for a “disaster waiting to happen”.



Joe Jackson, according to norvanreports, bemoaned the government’s lack of resolve to tackle increasing expenditure that has resulted in high interest rates on the treasury bills market.



Interests on treasury bills have increased to 30% in the government’s latest auction.



Despite the increasing rates, the government has surpassed its targets in recent times.



On his expectations for the mid-year budget review to be presented by the finance minister on July 25, 2023, the analyst has asked the government to come clear on fiscal matters.



He also called for clarity on how the government intends to address the GH¢60 billion budget deficit.



