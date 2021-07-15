Use your expertise to help mitigate land sector problems - Deputy Minister

Business News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural resources has inaugurated a 20-member committee



• He tasked them to use their expertise to help fight the Galamsey menace in the country



• He also called the farmers in the region to desist from selling their lands for Galamsey purposes



George Mireku Duker, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has inaugurated a 20-member committee in the Western Region wing of the Lands Commission.



According to him, this is part of the government’s effort to decentralize the activities of the Lands Commission and how it operates.



The aim is to help members bring on board their diverse professional expertise and experience to help Government achieve the transformational agenda in the Land sector.



“The vast natural resources of the Region have made it a very attractive investment destination, stressing that, prospective investors, particularly in the mining, timber, cocoa, rubber, and oil palm sector, have been trooping in the region to acquire lands among other things,” he said



He also tasked the committee to take interest in fighting against Galamsey menace to help find practical measures to mitigate the problems by collaborating with relevant government agencies and landowners.



“Many farmers and landowners are coerced to cede off their land for illegal mining, so you need to ensure that is checked,” he said.



