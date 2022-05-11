‘Use the excess power we paid for’ – Ako Gunn to government

Business News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

National Democratic Congress’ Deputy Communications Officer, Godwin Ako Gunn, has called for the immediate use of the supposed excess power saved by the government, to bear up electric energy supply to the country.



This follows recent power outages parts of the country have experienced which Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has attributed to the reconstruction of some power lines from the Achimota sub-station through Avenor to the Mallam sub-station.



Again, on May 7, 2022, parts of the country including Accra saw a blackout following the shutting down of Bui, Kpong and Aboadze power plants caused by a faulty Tokoradi-Extention − Winneba line according to GRIDCo.



However, in his reaction to the power crisis, the NDC executive said the government should fall on the excess power that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia indicated that the country has in store.



It would be recalled that at a Tertiary Students Confederacy (Tescon) training and orientation held at Kasoa, Dr. Bawumia revealed that some GH₵17 million was spent by the state to foot an excess power capacity bill.



It is against this background Mr. Ako Gunn is calling for the use of the said power to mitigate the power crisis affecting the nation.



“What happened to the excess capacity now that the lights are going off like no one’s business? So can’t the excess save them and save me from darkness too? After all, they said they were already paying for it”



“If you lie that your key is missing, you sleep in the open air. The problem of this government is dishonesty and mismanagement” his statement issued on May 10, 2022, sighted by Angelonline.com.gh said.



Meanwhile, the Minority Caucus in Parliament has described the statement by the Vice president as “baseless and unfounded” that the country has electricity generation capacity which is not needed, leading to the payment of about GH₵17 billion in excess capacity bills.