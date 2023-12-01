Use of 'Ghana must go' bags banned by Ethiopian Airlines

Business News of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ethiopian Airline Nigeria has restricted the use of the popular checkered plastic traveling bag known as ‘Ghana must go’, on its planes.



According to the airline, the ‘Ghana must go’ bags can only be used on its planes if they are packed in a cartoon or any rectangular container with a hardcover.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, Ethiopian Airlines explained that the decision was taken to restrict the usage of the bags because they cost a lot of money by damaging conveyor belts at several airports.



“We would like to inform you of a restriction regarding the usage of irregularly shaped packages on Ethiopian Airlines flights. It is strictly prohibited to bring "Ghana must go" bags unless they are adequately packed in a carton or hardcover rectangular container.



“This restriction has been implemented due to the frequent occurrence of damages to conveyor belts at various airports, resulting in significant costs incurred by the airlines involved,” part of the statement read.



It added, “We kindly request your cooperation in complying with this rule to ensure the smooth operation of our flights and to minimize any potential disruptions caused by damaged conveyor belts”.



Read the full statement below:







BAI/OGB



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel