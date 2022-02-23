Use fit-for-purpose bullion vans for cash-in-transit activities – Police urges financial institutions

Business News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has reiterated calls for all financial institutions in the country to resort to the use of fit-for-purpose bullion vans for their cash-in-transit activities.



This comes after the Police in Greater Accra foiled an attempted robbery attack on a bullion van near the North Industrial Area on Tuesday afternoon.



In a Facebook post detailing the incident, the Ghana Police Service said “beyond the Police intervention, the armoured bullion vehicle used saved the lives of the officials and the police officer on board the vehicle even though the robbers fired into the van."



“It has therefore become necessary to re-echo the Police Administration's call for all financial institutions in the country to resort to the use of such fit-for-purpose vehicles for their cash-in-transit activities,” portions of the Police Service's post read.



Although the robbers eventually fled the scene, they fired indiscriminately into the crowd resulting in three persons sustaining injuries who have been admitted to the Korle Bu Teaching hospital for treatment.



Meanwhile, the latest call by the Police comes after robbers attacked a bullion van at James Town last year. The incident resulted in the Police Service threatening to withdraw its services if financial institutions failed to provide them with the necessary logistics to protect their men.



The Police Service incident culminated in an emergency meeting with the Bank of Ghana and other heads of financial institutions which triggered some reforms put in place.



Some of these reforms include the provision of standard bulletproof vans for the carting of money, as well as police and military escorts.