Urgent need to increase minimum wages – Ghana Federation of Labour

Business News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: GNA

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has stated that there is an urgent need for the government to increase the minimum wage of workers for them to meet their economic needs.



Mr Abraham Koomson, GFL Secretary-General said workers’ welfare must be the topmost priority of the government, stressing “the problem of workers linked to the minimum wage, is low, and the government must do something about it urgently".



He said raising the minimum wage would increase workers’ productivity noting that employee morale and work ethic increase when employees believed they were being paid a fair wage, while the opposite was the case if they were not paid well.



Mr Koomson stated this during the 14th Edition of the Stakeholders Engagement and Worker's Appreciation Day Seminar of the Tema Regional Office of the Ghana News Agency.



Mr Koomson stated that higher wages would better physical and mental health and reduce decision fatigue of workers leading to higher productivity.



The Ghana Federation of Labour Secretary-General said raising the minimum wage would also reduce absenteeism in workers as they would not be affected by the price of fares.



Mr Koomson revealed that a rise in the minimum wage would benefit low-wage workers, precisely those most likely to put additional income directly back into the economy and kick start a virtuous cycle of greater demand for goods and services, job growth, and increased productivity.



The government must fast-track its operations to ensure that workers are paid satisfactorily and motivate employees to give out their best to increase productivity in return.