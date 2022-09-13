Upper West Start-up Summit 2022: Nine start-ups launched

Business News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

How wonderful indeed it is to see young people in society come up with innovative ideas to solve societal problems and issues, make money out of it, and drive the development agenda of the nation at the same time! In Ghana today, digitization has become a major development agenda, where we see efforts being made by the government to change its operating systems in the public sector from one that is heavily paper-based, to a more digitized or electronic system.



From changing the immigration service (passport acquiring systems and processes) which was mainly paper based completely to a digitized system where paper is rarely used, to the introduction of the Ghana post GPS tracking systems among others. Noni hub which is a not-for-profit organization has been doing an incredible job of equipping today’s youth with the requisite IT and business skills so that, they can create their own jobs in this growing sector of our nation through the implementation of the Pathways to Sustainable Employment project, (PASE).



The PASE project is a partnership with the Ghana Tech Lab with support from the World Bank, Mastercard Foundation, and the Ministry of Communication and Digitization.



The Upper West Startup summit 2022 was therefore organized by Noni hub to climax a-six week intensive training of some selected youth in mobile app development. The summit was themed, “Digitizing commerce for sustainable business development and job creation in the Upper West Region”, and aimed at encouraging a culture of entrepreneurship among the youth.



It also aimed at providing a platform for startup founders to pitch their innovations to local investors, business leaders, and the local community, as well as creating easy access to funding and business support for early-stage startups and, provide a conducive platform for investors and entrepreneurs to converge at one place to share ideas, experiences, explore areas of mutual interest, and collaborate for a thriving digital economy.



The trainees who worked in groups of three, pitched their startup businesses which were services and products that solved real customer problems like access to accommodation by bridging the gap between property owners and potential tenants without third parties that can defraud them, access to food by locals and newcomers ranging from a mere local food stand to high-end restaurants and also, making access to locally made goods easy among others.



The summit, therefore, saw twenty-seven (27) young entrepreneurs forming nine (9) startups in diverse industries. All of which demonstrated the potential for growth in those industries with sustainable competitive advantages and financial returns on investments.



Thus moving forward, all the startups will undergo ten weeks of incubation and will have the opportunity to participate in an acceleration program where they will get access to funding and a network of mentors.



During a panel discussion, some industry players encouraged the youth to take advantage of the work and training of the hub so as to harness their potential and create wealth for themselves. They admonished the young entrepreneurs to

leverage the growing digital industry in Ghana and the opportunities available at Noni hub and spend their time and resources on tech and business skills that can transform their careers.



It is time for the youth of our nation, especially those in the Upper West region, to take advantage of the work done at Noni hub and get equipped with the requisite skills to create wealth using IT that will contribute to the growth of the local economy and development.



And If you are a development investor or organization or tech investor, you should also hop on this train as well with the Noni hub team so that, they can continue to equip the youth and continue to bring us more exciting innovations and business opportunities with the startup summit.







