Unveiling of Richard Commey as a UNACWCA Goodwill Ambassador

Source: Ernest Lartey

The United Nations Association of Ghana Commission for Women and Children Affairs (UNACWCA), has reached an agreement with the former IBF Lightweight Champion Mr. Richard Oblitey Commey, to have him serve as a Goodwill Ambassador of the Commission.



It comes after the Commission has monitored Mr. Commey's good conduct and humanitarian services in diverse ways. This agreement has been made possible by Mr. Commey's own passion to do something enduring for women and Children in Ghana. His management - Streetwise Management Limited, has also consented to this agreement.



This is a long term relationship which will see Mr. Richard Commey works closely with the UNACWCA, government, civil society and other interest groups to facilitate the attainment of UN SDG 5 - Gender Equality and Women Empowerment in Ghana.



As you may be aware, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's) are set of 17 goals and 169 targets agreed by all UN member states with the aim to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. They address the global challenges we face, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate, environmental degradation, prosperity, and peace and justice. The Goals interconnect and in order to leave no one behind, it is important that we achieve each Goal and target by 2030.



Today's signing of the MOU between UNACWCA, Mr. Richard Commey, and Streetwise Management Limited is a seal on this deal and details among many things, specific responsibilities of the Goodwill Ambassador;



1.As a Goodwill Ambassador, the UNACWCA, hopes to leverage on Commey's notability as a highly reputed public figure in Ghana to help focus national attention on the work of the Commission in-country. Particularly, in achieving SDG 5 - Gender Equality.



2.Richard Oblitey Commey shall be partly responsible for delivering humanitarian relief, help in the implementation of the UNACWCA programs, and providing development assistance to demonstrate benevolence and compassion for women and children.



3.Articulate the philosophy of the UNACWCA in the area of Gender Equality and Women Empowerment.



4.Motivate people to act in the interest of improving their own lives and those of their fellow citizens especially women and children.



5.Participate in certain pre-approved UNACWCA events at the UN headquarters and elsewhere as when it becomes necessary.



6.Engage in public advocacy and fundraising activities



7.Refrain from any conduct that would adversely reflect on the UNACWCA



It is the UNACWCA's hope that by working with Mr. Richard Commey, and other stakeholders, it shall be able to deliver on its mandate areas such as:



1.End all forms of discrimination against all women and girls everywhere.



2.Eliminate all forms of violence against all women and girls in the public and private spheres, including trafficking and sexual and other types of exploitation.



3.Eliminate all harmful practices, such as child, early and forced marriage and female genital mutilation.



4.Recognize and value unpaid care and domestic work through the provision of public services, infrastructure and social protection policies and the promotion of shared responsibility within the household and the family as nationally appropriate.











