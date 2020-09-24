Press Releases of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: Samsung

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan favorite features at an accessible price point

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Pro-grade triple Camera, New vibrant colors and curated premium innovations, starting at GHS 3,599





Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today revealed the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE), the newest member of the Galaxy S20 series. Galaxy S20 FE is a premium flagship smartphone that includes innovations Galaxy fans told us they love most, made available at an accessible price point, starting at GHS 3,599.



COVID-19 disrupted the world as we knew it and technology is now playing an even more crucial role in our lives and that is why we created Galaxy S20 FE to deliver flagship experiences to reach even more consumers. Samsung took select features of the Galaxy S20 series, such as the super smooth scrolling display, an AI-powered camera, advanced chipset, hyper-fast connectivity, all day battery, expandable storage, with a streamlined premium design, in order to create the all-new Galaxy S20 FE.



“We are constantly speaking to our fans and taking feedback, and we heard what they loved the most about our Galaxy S20 series, what features they used most often and what they would want to see in a new smartphone,” said Eugene Nahm, Managing Director for Samsung, Ghana. “The S20 FE is an extension of the Galaxy S20 family and is the start of a new way to bring meaningful innovation to even more people to let them do the things they love with the best of Galaxy.”





Express Your Best Self



These days, taking pictures or videos and sharing them is the best way to express yourself. That’s why the Galaxy S20 FE brings a pro-grade camera along with the 32MP selfie Camera including tetra-binning technology that lets you instantly capture a post-worthy picture.



With Galaxy S20 FE’s large image sensors including multi-frame processing, you can take richer, more vibrant images — even in low light — so you can simply snap and go. Night mode multi-frame processing with AI frame integration stabilizes motion in-shot while you record, so you can focus on having fun.



And while you may not always be physically close to the action, the Galaxy S20 FE’s powerful 30X Space Zoom lets you get close enough to capture the shot. Editing and sharing photos and video is important to fans, so the Galaxy S20 FE makes it easy to create and curate stunning photos and videos in real-time like a pro.



To reflect your personal style, the Galaxy S20 FE comes in a selection of six vibrant colors to suit every attitude, look and personality with signature design elements pulled from sleek and slim Galaxy S20 family. Colors include Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint and Cloud Navy. It also features a premium textured haze effect that minimizes fingerprints and smudges.



Do What You Love



When your phone is at the center of your life, everything from the design to performance should be a great experience. Samsung equipped the Galaxy S20 FE with an advanced processor to enable a seamless experience. The Galaxy S20 FE is the perfect device for fluid scrolling or watching a video, thanks to its 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate.



The Galaxy S20 FE instantly connects to the Galaxy ecosystem of products, such as Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Fit2.



Everything You Want, Worry-Free



Samsung equipped the Galaxy S20 FE with a battery capable of lasting throughout the day. The Galaxy S20 FE’s robust 4,500mAH battery, powerful AP performance and Super-Fast charging ensures you can keep doing what you love, without a worry about battery life.



And since life can be unpredictable, the Galaxy S20 FE is water and dust resistant IP68 rated. Better yet, when accidents happen, you can rest easy knowing Samsung Care+ has got your back, whether you have a cracked screen.



Availabilit



Starting on October 23, 2020, Galaxy S20 FE will be available throughout all authorized Samsung stores in Ghana. Pre-orders for the Galaxy S20 FE begin on October 9, 2020.

