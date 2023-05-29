'Until we have our money in our hands, we don’t trust you' - National Food Suppliers to govt

Business News of Monday, 29 May 2023

The National Food Suppliers Association has said they will pay no heed to the words of government until their two years outstanding arrears have been paid.



According to the Spokesperson of National Food Suppliers Association, Kwaku Amedume, the group will picket the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) as planned to demand their due.



Speaking in an interview with CitiNews, Mr Amedume noted that the value of their money with Buffer Stock keeps depreciating by the day.



His comment comes after the Association met with the Minister of Education over their two years arrears where NAFCO indicated that plans were underway to get the Finance Ministry to release funds to pay them.



Reacting to NAFCO's comment, he said, “That has always been the story we have been hearing for the past two years; we are organising some money, we are going to release some funding, we should bring our names, we should meet at 10 o’clock. We have gone through all these processes and promises, and we are still where we are for the past two years. So I don’t think it is enough to just conclude that we are satisfied. Until we have our money in our hands, we don’t trust that this money will be paid to us.”



“Mind you, day-in-day-out, the value of the money with Buffer Stock keeps reducing, and so we are more than interested in getting our money than any promise, we want action, not promises,” he added.



It would be recalled that on AU Day - May 25, 2023, the Association issued a 14-day ultimatum to the National Food Buffer Stock Company to pay members their arrears or picket at the Buffer Stock’s premises until they are paid.



