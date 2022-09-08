Unregistered SIMs will be unable to use voice and Internet services - Ursula warns

Business News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu has stated that those who have not fully re-registered their sim cards will not be able to use voice and Internet services henceforth.



This is in addition to the punitive measures outlined by the National Communications Authority (NCA).



According to her, aside the punitive measures, using unregistered SIMs will be more expensive.



Despite the September 30th deadline for the re-registration of sim cards, on Saturday, 3, 2022, a document released to the Telcos stated that the NCA will start blocking the outgoing calls and data services for 48 hours (2 days) per week of those who have still not re-registered their SIM cards and have done only stage one re-registration.



NCA explained that, “Outgoing calls and Data Services for a sequential batch of numbers blocked for ‘48 hours (2 days) once a week on ‘ rotational basis.”



The NCA also said Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) shall divide the Unregistered SIMs into five (5) batches for the purpose of implementing the above punitive measure.



These measures, NCA explained shall exclude blocking of SMS to give defaulting subscribers the opportunity to initiate registration if they so wish.



“Subscribers who fully register their SIM Cards within the period they have been blocked will only be unblocked by the MNOs after the 48 hours to avoid the MNOs tampering with their systems intermittently,” NCA added.



In a comment on her Facebook page, Ursula Owusu said at a subsequent press conference in September, the full scope of the sanctions will be revealed.



She wrote, “I informed the media during my most recent meeting that the SIM registration exercise would not be extended past September 30.



"After evaluation at the end of August, it has been determined that starting the disciplinary steps outlined in the NCA press release is prudent.



"Additionally, any SIM that has not yet been completely registered will be unable to use voice and Internet services. Afterward, using unregistered SIMs will be more expensive.”



Ursula Owusu added that, “At a subsequent press conference in September, the full scope of the sanctions will be revealed. If you suffer that fate as a result of your own inaction, kindly do not blame your service provider. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.”