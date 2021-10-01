Universal Motors unveils new VW Tiguan All Space, promise to introduce new models

Business News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive Officer of Universal Motors Ltd., Subhi Accad, has indicated that the company is working at introducing newer models of Volkswagen cars into the Ghanaian market to serve the growing expectations of its customers.



“Together with Volkswagen, we are working on introducing other models that suit the market and meet our customers’ expectations. It has been a year since the official launch of the VW Assembly Plant in Ghana, by His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“Our Plant being the pioneer in Ghana to assemble cars under the Auto Policy prepared and engineered by the Ministry of Trade and Industry championed by Honorable Alan Kyerematen and his team with the blessing of His Excellency the President. That Auto Policy will change the concept of auto industry in Ghana to be at par with the international auto industries worldwide,” he said in a speech.



Subhi Accad was speaking at the Unveiling and Launch of the all-new Tiguan Allspace in Accra.



He also expressed confidence in the full implementation of the auto policy in the future, which will make way for the creation of more jobs.



“We are confident that the Auto Policy will be fully implemented in the near future and that it will create many more jobs and opportunities for the new car as well as used car business. On this note, I thank you for honouring us with your presence Honourable Kyerematen, German Ambassador Mr. Krull, all members of the Diplomatic Corps, honourable Ambassadors, dear customers and friends and the members of the press for taking the time to join us to celebrate another milestone,” he said.



Noor Accad, who is the Marketing Manager of the Universal Motors Ltd explained the unique features of the newest Volkswagen car, Tiguan All Space, which is also proudly assembled here in Ghana.



“The Tiguan All Space is more than just a car. It’s more than just technology it’s more than beauty; it’s a vehicle that’s ready for adventure. The Tiguan Allspace is made for wherever life may take you.



“It has a 2.0 L engine powered with 180 horsepower. It’s 7-Speed DSG allows smooth shifts, and is efficient on fuel consumption. It’s 4MOTION system gives you the best traction always by dynamically controlling the correct amount of torque transfer, based on the road condition. This vehicle assures space for adventure. You can choose between a 5-seater for more leg room or a 7-seater to bring your family along on every adventure. It has a luggage compartment volume of up to 1,920 litres. In a single motion, you can fold down the seats on the third and second rows to enjoy greater boot space,” he said.



The Tiguan All Space is available in Trendline and Comfortline. The trendline offers Park distance control, warning signal for obstacles in front and rear, App-Connect, Central locking system, 17-inch rims. The Comfortline offers in addition, Park Assist, panoramic sunroof, multifunction camera, privacy glass for rear side windows, 3- zone "climatronic" AC, 18-inch rims and many more.



The event was graced by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen