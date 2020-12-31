Press Releases of Thursday, 31 December 2020

UnityLink Financial Services launches new, improved money transfer app

UnityLink offers an efficient mobile money payment platform

UnityLink Financial Services, a Ghanaian owned money transfer company based in the United Kingdom (UK) has released a new money transfer mobile application.



The UnityLink money transfer app seeks to provide customers a more convenient, safe, and fast way to send remittances to Ghana quickly and securely. It also provides the best exchange rates and the most economical way to send money into the country.



The app, which offers four remittance delivery options – Mobile Money, direct bank deposit, cash pick-up or airtime top-up – allows customer to deposit remittances into 19 affiliate banks and and a 3,000 payout network that reaches across Ghana.



UnityLink offers an efficient mobile money payment platform at an incredibly low fee and offers efficient and instant bank deposit.



These options and innovations increase the convenience for recipients as they can access their funds any way that is convenient for them. To guarantee seamless integration and transaction processing with all our stakeholders, UnityLink has direct integration with partner banks which ensures instant bank deposits and account verification to reduce any delay in receiving remittances.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UnityLink, Mr. Joseph Owusu said the new and improved app replicates the exceptional service UnityLink Financial Services offers customers and provides the company’s highly valued customers a seamless financial experience



To further enhance customer experience, Mr. Owusu indicated that the company has put in place a dedicated Customer Service Centre that offers its services in over 90% of Ghanaian languages to create ease and convenience for family and friends to make enquiries about transactions in a language their most comfortable speaking.



In explaining the importance of such a call centre he said, "This brings us closer to our customers and gives them direct access to us when they have prob-lems with a transaction."



"No other money transfer company offers this service. The app also offers robust fraud prevention as well as in-built fraud detection technology to safeguard the finances and financial transactions of customers."



UnityLink also boasts of an excellent Beneficiary After-Sales Customer service.



He also revealed that the UnityLink gives a percentage of its profit on every transaction to support disabled orphaned children in Ghana.



“UnityLink Financial Services is committed to giving back to the Ghanaian community through the UnityLink Foundation. Every transaction with UnityLink is a life changing transaction for more people than your family members. Our efforts are to try and give disabled orphans in Ghana a higher quality of life and to give them a chance to also contribute to their communities,” he said.



“And to further back this, UnityLink is offering customers the chance to send money to their loved ones back home in Ghana at NO TRANSFER FEE from now till 31st December, 2020,” he added.



UnityLink Financial Services, a wholly Ghanaian-owned global money remittances company with three decades of experience in the remittance and financial field is uniquely positioned to serve Ghanaians home and abroad.



UnityLink Financial Services is a trusted band in Ghana and has committed itself to offering unparalleled customer service responsiveness and product innovation to bring their services closer to every customer.

