Press Releases of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: Unilever Ghana

Unilever Ghana presents customized pepsodent gift boxes to celebrities and influencers

Oheneyere Gifty Anti

The new Pepsodent pack captured attention on social media when Ghanaian celebrities and influencers began to showcase a gift box they received from Pepsodent to appreciate them for excelling in their crafts.



The refreshed Pepsodent pack for its cavity fighter toothpaste, introduced last month, features a red bold smile symbol beneath the name of the trusted oral care brand, Pepsodent, and maintains the same great formulation and offers full cavity protection.



Celebrities and Influencers who received the customized gift box include Oheneyere Gifty Anti, Dr Vanessa Aseye, Caroline Sampson, Giovanni Caleb, Nakeyaat, DJ Switch, Lexis Bill and Kojo Yankson.



Others are Bernard Avle, Nana Aba Anamoah, Clemento Suarez, Serwaa Amihere, AJ Sarpong, Cookie Tee, and many others.



After receiving their gifts, many of the influencers took to Twitter and Instagram to express their love and longstanding bond with Pepsodent; and expressed their appreciation to the toothpaste giant for appreciating their good works.



In an Instagram post, Caroline Sampson said “Thank you Pepsodent Ghana. #EverySmileMatters #BrushDayandNight #Pepsodent GH. Dr. Vanessa Aseye @Its-yeeyee posted- Allow me be the first to introduce you to the new Pepsodent packaging.



It is Fun, It is Exciting and Classy, and yet still has the same cavity-fighting formula. To maintain my beautiful smile, I like to brush my teeth day and night with Pepsodent. Do you brush your teeth day and night? #EverySmileMatters.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.