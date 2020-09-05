Press Releases of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Unilever Ghana donates medical equipment to frontline health institutions

Unilever Ghana PLC has donated 7 (seven) handheld ventilators to the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, to support their effort in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.



The UGMC and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital received 4 (four) and 3 (three) ventilators, respectively.



The HR Director of Unilever Ghana, Michael Otchere Duah, led the Unilever Ghana team to make the donation, Michael noted that this donation is additional to the many product donations and awareness campaigns Unilever had extended to institutions and organizations to support the fight against Covid-19.



He was hopeful the equipment would serve the institutions and the people of Ghana well.



The Chief Executive Officer of the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC), Dr. Darius Kofi Osei, thanked Unilever Ghana for the kind gesture and assured the equipment will be put to good use.



He indicated that the institution’s 1000 bed facility has been one of the frontline health facilities for the treatment of covid-19 cases and their staff have had to work hard to protect lives.





The Ag. Chief Executive Officer of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Ali Samba, on his part said ‘"These are vital equipment which will contribute immensely to healthcare delivery and equip the Hospital in its effort at fighting the spread of coronavirus.



I call on other corporate bodies and stakeholders to emulate this good gesture by Unilever Ghana Limited". Dr. Samba was happy about the lower covid-19 infection numbers recorded lately, but cautioned that the disease was still around, hence the need to continue with the observance of all the preventive protocols.





Hand washing with soap under running water, the use of hand sanitizers, wearing of nose masks and face shields, and the observance of social distancing must therefore be the order of the day, he added.



Unilever Ghana PLC is a company listed on the Ghana stock exchange. It has a factory and distribution center in Ghana. It employs a largely Ghanaian workforce.



It produces, distributes, and markets Home Care, Personal Care and Foods products. Its brands include Key Soap, Lifebuoy, Guardian Carbolic, Omo, Sunlight, Lux, Geisha, Pepsodent, Close-Up, Vaseline, Lipton Tea etc.

