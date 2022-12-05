Unicom Chemist: An innovative leader in Ghana's pharmaceutical industry

Business News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: Unicom Chemist

The pharmaceutical industry commits considerable resources to finding new cures and treatment options to combat the myriad of illnesses and diseases affecting today's interconnected society.



Drugs produced, imported, or distributed by pharmaceutical firms have an enormous positive influence on global health, as well as economic development, by saving lives, increasing life spans, reducing trauma, and preventing surgeries.



Ghana’s pharmaceutical industry, with a market value of GHS2.6 billion ($443 million) in 2021, is among the largest in the West African region, contributing to the fight against all known diseases.



One company, however, is breaking leaps and bounds to ensure all Ghanaians have quality yet affordable access to essential medicines and other healthcare products for improved health and whole-body wellness.



About Unicom Chemist



Unicom Chemist Limited is one of the largest pharmaceutical retailing and distribution firms with the mission “to provide quality health solutions at an affordable price to enhance the quality of health of our people,” and a vision “to be counted among the top pharmaceutical companies in Ghana in terms of product quality and excellence in service delivery.”



With over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Unicom Chemist has gained a considerable reputation as a reliable provider of healthcare products among its key strategic customers, which include the Ministry of Health, public teaching hospitals, regional and district hospitals, as well as private and mission hospitals.



“They treat customers well, and the pharmacy is stocked with varieties of drugs. You can get almost all kinds of medicine here. Prices are affordable too,” Mariama Quartey, a customer, commented in a review.



“Great outlet for pharmaceuticals and more,” another customer, De-Graft Gyamfi Adjei, commented.



Since August 1995, this adaptable and diverse pharmaceutical firm has imported and distributed medicines and healthcare products to major hospitals, wholesalers, and retail pharmacies throughout Ghana, thanks to its fifteen (15) wholesale and fifteen (15) retail outlets that serve the public directly.



The pharmaceutical giant, which is a member of the Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association of Ghana (PIWA), the Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy, and the Ghana Chamber of Commerce, is currently the sole distributor for Tridem, Wockhardt, Join Hub Pharma, Intas, Swiss, Deva, etc.



The company is also associated with brands such as the 30-second sore throat relief lozenge; LOZATY and also Tena, Floradish, Vitadox multivitamin gummies, Spertonic, and Uferon blood tonic.



Aside from the provision of medication and other healthcare products, the company lends its support to various communities and institutions in the country to ensure cohesive growth.



As part of its corporate social responsibility, the company contributes to the school of medical science at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, periodically organizes free screenings and counseling for the general public, regularly sponsors the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana programs, and donates to institutions such as Pantang Psychiatric Hospital.



The company has also established a pharmaceutical training school that is currently offering training for those who desire to become Medicine Counter Assistants (MCA).



About Unicom Chemist Training School



Established in June 2022 and accredited by the Pharmacy Council Ghana, the Unicom Chemist Training School is a training institute intended to provide insight into the various aspects of the pharmacy business and exceptional on-the-job training to become an outstanding certified Medicines Counter Assistant (MCA).



As part of the training module, participants will gain insight into pharmaceutical care, be able to prepare and dispense medications, and provide accurate drug-related information to the public.



The training program is a six-month course that is broken down into three months of theoretical training and three months of practical training, after which an exam is conducted by the Pharmacy Council.



To be eligible for the training program, participants must have the following minimum educational background:



● General Certificate of Examination (GCE) Ordinary Level



● Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSSCE/WASSCE)



● Middle School Leaving Certificate (MSLC)



● National Vocational and Technical Institute (NVTI)



Candidates must have at least passes in English and mathematics. However, consideration will be given to lower-qualification groups of applicants provided they can still read and write and have a minimum of three (3) years of working experience in a pharmacy or pharmacy-related business.



The training program is held at its grounds, opposite Mount Olivet Church, in Dansoman. An e-learning course is also being offered for those who desire to gain knowledge in the MCA but are unable to join in person.



Awards and Accolades



Given the company's unrelenting efforts in fighting illnesses and diseases and its tremendous impact on the lives of Ghanaians, the company is no stranger to accolades and awards.



During the 2019 Ghana Pharma Awards held in Accra, the pharmaceutical company picked up two major awards. Unicom Chemist was awarded Importer of the Year, and the CEO, Mrs. Patience Tsegah won the Woman of Excellence award. The company was also adjudged the Premium Quality Pharmaceutical Business for 2019.



In the 2020 edition of the Ghana Pharma Awards, Mrs. Patience Tsegah was one of the top ten pharmaceutical company CEOs of the year.



In 2018, she was adjudged the Outstanding Pharmaceutical Entrepreneur.



Unicom Chemist has also been recognized and identified as a good training ground for student pharmacists and thus opens its doors to many interns from the School of Pharmacy across Ghana.



Individuals may connect with Unicom Chemist via their website, www.unicomchemist.com or their social media handles; Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



