Unfortunate conduct in Parliament may undermine Ghana’s FDI targets – Razak Opoku

Business News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

Since January 2021, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has been intensifying its efforts to achieve the revenue target of US$3 billion worth of foreign direct investments for Ghana before the end of the year 2021.



It is worthy to state that, Ghana was ranked third in the whole of Africa with a foreign direct investments inflow of US$2.65 billion in the year 2020. As a result of this solid track record and benchmark, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre(GIPC) is working very hard in partnership with Ghana’s private sector to achieve a target of US$3 billion for the year 2021.



However, the unfortunate happenings in Ghana’s Parliament may undermine the efforts of GIPC in achieving the 3 billion US dollars target for the year 2021 and even the target for 2022.



Marketing and maintaining an attractive solid brand and unique image for a Country has significant effects on the inflows of foreign direct investments to the Country.



We are respectfully urging the leadership of Ghana’s Parliament namely the Speaker, Majority Group, and Minority Group to demonstrate a sense of political maturity, patriotism, nationalism, and quality leadership in the discharge of their Constitutional duty and responsibility to the State and citizens of Ghana.



We would like to appeal to the leadership of the House to adopt dialogue, consensus-building, and national interest instead of partisanship during the decision-making in the Parliament House.



Investors are keenly watching the conduct of members of Parliament and the Speaker of the House to make an informed decision about Ghana before they decide to invest their resources in the Country. Henceforth, in the interest of Ghana’s image on the global platform and rebuilding of the Country’s economy post-COVID-19, it is very essential for the leadership of Parliament to do everything possible in a mature and patriotic manner to protect Ghana’s Parliamentary democracy.