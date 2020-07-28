Press Releases of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Undergrad educational scholarship scheme

Bryan Acheampong Foundation

The Bryan Acheampong foundation (BAF) has commenced calls for application for its annual scholarship scheme. The foundation is targeting senior High School leavers, with a minimum grade of 8 and qualified to enter into tertiary institutions and students undergoing a course at the tertiary level and maintaining a GPA of 3.0 but whose education is on deferment due to financial challenges.



The call for application which commences on 27th July, 2020 and expected to close on August,22nd 2020 is a set of scholarships serves as part of a wider educational framework objective which is focused on bettering the educational lives of student indigenes who are unable to enter into or continue their tertiary education due to the lack of financial support.



To qualify under this scheme, a beneficiary must be:



A resident or indigene of Kwahu.



A Senior High School leaver with a minimum grade of 8 who qualifies to enter into a tertiary institution or a student undergoing a course at the tertiary level and maintaining a GPA of 3.0 but whose education is on deferment due to financial challenges.



Unable to financially support financial obligations owed to the tertiary institution.



An active participant in extracurricular activities such as sports, crafts, debating, etc. with award-winning achievements in such fields.

A student with proven leadership abilities.



An active participant in community service of any kind.

One can apply by visiting: https://bit.ly/3f32iZG or

or contact the following numbers;

+233 24 448 2876 / +233 54 700 7083

Email: info@bryanacheampongfoundation.com



In all, a total of 1000 (One thousand) tertiary students across the country are expected to benefit from the scholarship package that will cater for the entire cost of their admission, tuition fees and academic research; as part of the education policy.

