Unavailability of maize, soya, and wheat collapsing our business - Poultry Farmers bemoan

Business News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association (GAFA) has said the poultry industry is on the verge of collapsing due to the unavailability of cereals such as maize, soya, and wheat.



President of the Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association, Michael Nyarko Ampem said government needs to pay critical attention to the poultry industry to save over 1,000 businesses from collapsing.



In an interview with CitiNews, Mr Nyarko said, “We do not have the cereals such as maize, soya and the wheat brand available to work. So, we are having intermittent shutdowns and what we see is that there is a looming total shutdown, and we want to avert that because GAFA alone has about 1,775 farmers, and we cannot have a situation where people whose businesses are just poultry farming would have their business collapsing.”



He furthered that because some of the poultry feeds are expensive and sometimes unavailable, the Association is poised to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with businesses or persons who have the cereal to supply to them so they can remain in business.



Also, the Association wants to sign MoU with feed millers for there to be a rapport between them as well as work with them at an agreed percentage.



“The way forward is that we are ready to sign MoUs with people or business people who are ready to bring in the maize and make it available for us. This is because the truth is that, the wheat brand is unavailable, and it’s also expensive, so the feed millers should have an MoU. We are not saying that they should give everything to us, but we should have an understanding so that a certain percentage of our consumption is given to us so that when that is given to us then we are sure that we will be in business, and we will go through this crisis very well," he added.



This is not the first time poultry farmers have bemoaned the rate at which their business is running at a slow pace.



They are calling on various stakeholders to help solve this growing menace.



