Ukraine crisis threatens Ghana’s energy security - Kofi Buah

Business News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: aviationghana.com

Government must move to secure the country’s energy stock, given the expected increase in price and shortage of the commodity in the coming weeks, due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Member of Parliament for Ellembele, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has said.



He warned that the conflict could push up oil and food prices globally even as the world deals with high inflation, hence the need for government to take action now.



Experts have warned that the prospect of a war erupting in Europe, combined with heavy sanctions on Russia, is likely to cause instability in the energy market, possibly translating into significantly higher costs for both gasoline and natural gas.



Russia is one of the world’s largest producers of oil and natural gas, disruptions in its output, whether as an unintended consequence of military action or as a response to international sanctions, can have a profound effect on energy prices.



Global oil prices are extremely sensitive to supply disruptions. Oil prices have already surged past US$100 per barrel to hit their highest level since 2014.



The budgets of oil-producing countries like Nigeria and Angola might get a boost from the rising prices, but the cost of transport is likely to rise for people across the continent. This will have a knock-on effect on the prices of nearly all other products.



Contributing in Parliament to an issue on the Russian attack on Ukraine, Mr. Buah, who is also a member of Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee said: “Anytime there has been such crisis, crude prices go up, and for a developing country like Ghana, the impact on our economy is always very great.



It is really critical for us, that we look at the consequences and its impact on our economy and take corrective steps to ensure that we have energy security for our long-term economic development.”



Available reports indicate that negotiations are progressing steadily between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Ghana and Rosatom of the Russian Federation in the construction and operation of the first-ever Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Ghana and West Africa, with Russian design power units 1000-1200 MW capacity, together with other affiliated nuclear projects.



However, the ongoing crisis is likely to derail the plan. Ghana and Gabon – the two other African states on the UN security council – have condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.