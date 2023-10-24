US oil giant set to return to Ghana – Energy Minister hints

Business News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has hinted at plans for the return of US oil giant, ExxonMobil, to Ghana.



According to him, there are currently engagements with the government for the company to return after exiting Ghana in 2021.



“Exxon Mobil intends coming back to Ghana. Interestingly, we have already started talking because God didn't put the oil and gas there for us not to utilize. If it means that we have to develop our skills and talent and do more carbon extraction, let us get on with it”, he was quoted by myjoyonline.com.



ExxonMobil ceased operations in Ghana after its decision to exit the country’s upstream petroleum sector after 4 years.



The company’s exit signified an uncertain path for Ghana’s petroleum sector as it was assumed that it would have some impacts on the sector.



The company’s return holds great prospects for the country as its experiences could help build the capacity of Ghana’s petroleum sector.





Dr. Opoku Prempeh added, “We have to be deliberate to train and train Ghanaians and Africans, in general, to participate in the petroleum sector."



