US$60 million forex supply made available to BDCs for fuel imports – BoG

Business News of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bank of Ghana has begun the supply of foreign exchange to Bulk Oil Distribution Companies to the tune of $60 million to aid fuel imports.



The sale of the dollars was done through a forex forward auction at a rate of between GH¢9.84.



28 BDCs subscribed to the 30-day tenor forex auction by the BoG through their various banks with bids ranging from GH¢9.70 to GH¢9.95.



The Bank of Ghana noted that the forward auction is to reduce the speculation about the unavailability of dollars in the economy.



This is also to ensure some price stability in the prices of imported fuel at the pumps.



The forex auction was held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.



Meanwhile, some oil marketing companies have begun the reduction of fuel prices at the pumps from September 16, 2022.







Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:











SSD/BOG