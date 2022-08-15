US$2 billion pledge: Adopting PR methods does not stabilize cedi – Adongo chides government

Business News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo, has accused government of adopting Public Relations measures to address the free fall of the cedi and economic challenges.



According to him, the government has been dishonest in its pledge to raise an amount of US$2 billion which is meant to shore up the country’s foreign reserves and stabilize the economy.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the Bolgatanga Central lawmaker said government’s inability to raise the funds has significantly hurt the performance of the cedi against major trading currencies.



“Government’s dishonest promise of raising US$2 billion to shore foreign reserves hurt the cedi as investors intensified bond sales to get out before the cedi collapses. PR doesn’t stabilize the Cedi,” Adongo wrote on Facebook.



Meanwhile, government is yet to make headway with its promise of raising some US$2 billion which will be injected into the economy, provide relief to the budget and balance of payments.



This was announced during a Cabinet retreat held at Peduase Lodge earlier this year.



However, Ghana has decided to seek financial support from the International Monetary Fund. The country is said to be targeting an amount of $3 billion over three years from the IMF once an agreement on a programme is reached.



The new amount requested as a loan was double the government’s initial target of $1.5 billion.



Cedi performance and inflation



The Ghana cedi has maintained its spot as the worst performing currency in Africa, according to a recent Bloomberg report.



The portal said the cedi recorded a -28.82 percent depreciation to the dollar as of August 8, 2022, to sell above GH¢9 to a dollar with fears of the currency reaching the GH¢10 mark soon.



This means the currency could be heading for a record-worst performance in the last 25 years. The low performance of the cedi has however driven inflation to a record of 31.7 percent in July.





