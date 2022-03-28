'US$2 billion loan is to pay offshore interest liability' – Isaac Adongo alleges

Business News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Monetary Policy Rate increased to 17%



Finance Minister announces measures to mitigate economic challenges



Adongo questions motive behind the US$2 billion loan



Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee has accused the Government of engaging in deception to borrow an amount of US$2 billion from a consortium of local banks.



The cedi has seen its value fall by 20% to the US dollar this year which according to NASDAQ is only second to the Russian Ruble.



Reacting to the development in a write-up on Facebook, Isaac Adongo questioned the motive behind the said loan. According to him, proceeds of the facility which he describes as "Illegal" will be used in paying $1.6 billion offshore Interest Liability.



The Bolga Central MP in his write-up stated the capital market did not respond favourably to measures announced by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta aimed at addressing Ghana's economic challenges casting doubts on Ghana’s ability to raise the US$2 billion.



“The Capital Markets went flat and jittery after the hollow gimmicks displayed by the Finance Minister [Ken Ofori-Atta] in the much-awaited measures that are supposed to deal with the debilitating challenges confronting the economy of Ghana.



Capital market players are not even convinced that Government can "illegally borrow" the US$2billion to pay its US$1.6billion offshore interest liability due end of March 2022,” Adongo alleged.



He continued, “The deception that the US$2 billion is to shore up reserves and provide a cushion for the Epileptic Ghana Cedi must therefore be ignored.”



Adongo further argued there is a general lack of investor confidence in the Ghanaian economy and dismissed the assertion by government officials that the development is a result of downgrades by International Rating Agencies.



“The market sentiments reflect a lack of confidence in the short to medium-term outlook of the economy. Make no mistakes. This is not an action that was induced by the rating agencies whose names Nana Addo and Bawumia don't want to hear, Moody's, Fitch or Standards and Poors (S&Ps)”



The Bolgatanga Central MP explains government's inability to mobile resources to honour its US$1.6 billion interest liability obligation so far is due to what he terms acute liquidity crunch and struggling domestic financial institutions with excess exposure to government risky assets.



Recently, Ghana's biggest local banks were downgraded by Moody's and Fitch Ratings over exposure to government risks.



He further argued the Central Bank does not have enough reserves for government to fall on.



“Moreover, it is pretty much obvious that Bank of Ghana (BoG) does not have enough foreign currency to sell to Government to enable Government meet its offshore interest payments obligation.” he added.



Adongo in his write up concluded measures announced by the finance minister aimed at raising GH¢3.5 billion rather than reducing the country's deficit will increase it.



Read Isaac Adongo's write-up below:



Hon. Isaac Adongo Writes:



"Illegal" $2billion not to shore up Bank of Ghana (BoG) Reserves to support Cedi but to pay for due $1.6 billion offshore interest liability.



The Capital Markets went flat and jittery after the hollow gimmicks displayed by the Finance Minister in the much awaited measures that are supposed to deal with the debilitating challenges confronting the economy of Ghana.



Capital market players are not even convinced that Government can "illegally borrow" the $2billion to pay its $1.6billion offshore interest liability due end of March 2022.



The deception that the $2 billion is to shore up reserves and provide a cushion for the Epileptic Ghana Cedi must therefore be ignored.



Investor's demanded further risk premium on our Eurobonds with maturities in 2025 and 2026 with yields rising in excess of 18%, 25th March barely a day after Mr Ken Ofori Ata announced the cosmetic measures and his voodoo accounting, most of which turned out to be a rehash of the discredited measures announced in the 2022 budget.



The market sentiments reflect a lack of confidence in the short to medium term outlook of the economy.



Make no mistakes. This is not an action that was induced by the rating agencies whose names Nana Addo and Bawumia don't want to hear, Moody's, Fitch or Standards and Poors (S&Ps)



Government of Ghana has to pay a huge interest liability obligation of $1.6 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022. But Government has so far failed to raise the cedi equivalent of this huge amount in the domestic economy due to an acute liquidity crunch compounded by financial institutions struggling with excess exposure to Government risky assets.



Moreover, it is pretty much obvious that Bank of Ghana (BoG) does not have enough foreign currency to sell to Government to enable Government meet its offshore interest payments obligation of $1.6 billion even if Government were to raise the cedi equivalent.



A review of the approved foreign finance deficit in the 2022 budget shows that only $600m, the equivalent of GH¢4.8 billion was budgeted for sovereign financing such as Eurobonds, term loans, green bonds and others.



Practically, this means that the measures announced, instead of reducing the deficit illegally, will rather increase the deficit by $1.4 billion.



Essentially, government of Ghana has just regrettably scored an own goal.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:







