US$10 million committed to refurbishing Kwame Nkrumah Park, Cape Coast castle, others

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated government’s plan to renovate existing and construct some new tourist sites in the country.



According to the president, an amount of US$10 million is being set aside to undertake the project.



Part of this will be used to renovate the Cape Coast Castle, and the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, among others.



Some major tourist sites are currently in deplorable states and do not attract a lot of tourists due to the poor road networks that lead to them.



However, government has stated that it is time to give the tourism industry the attention it needs.



The President made the revelation at the commissioning of the newly renovated Ghana National Museum in Accra.



“Government has committed US$ 10 million to rehabilitate and build a number of tourist and heritage attractions including the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Cape Coast and Elmina Castles, Manhyia Palace Museum, Gbewaa Palace Museum and the Yaa Asantewaa Palace among others.”



The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park was temporarily shut down by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to allow for repair works to be conducted on the site.



The closure which took effect on Friday, May 27, 2022, until “further notice” according to the ministry was to help “upgrade the Memorial Park to a standard that befits the stature of the former President.”



However, President Akufo-Addo stated that reviving these facilities to historical standards will boost Ghana’s tourism sector.



“As we reopen the doors of these Museums to the public, there is great hope from us that the development of the museum will enable the history of Ghana and Africa to be told in a manner that inspires hope and confidence in our youth and which will illustrate that our culture is a true expression of the African identity, a culture that emphasizes unity, hard-work, creativity, innovation, solidarity and family,” he stressed.